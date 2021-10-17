Formula Growth Ltd. Acquires Shares of 140,000 Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.38% of Sierra Wireless as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWIR. Raymond James cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 181,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,778. The firm has a market cap of $606.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.20. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.