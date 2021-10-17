Formula Growth Ltd. Buys 154,837 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 417.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,837 shares during the period. GDS comprises 2.1% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $58.04. 733,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

