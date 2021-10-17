Formula Growth Ltd. Buys 25,000 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 2,768.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. 1,950,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,585. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

