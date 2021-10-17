Formula Growth Ltd. Buys 40,000 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Paysafe worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,214,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSFE. Compass Point cut their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 5,688,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.