Formula Growth Ltd. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,437 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.21.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock valued at $243,067,560 over the last 90 days.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $20.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.61. 9,517,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,353. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.84. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

