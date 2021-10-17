Formula Growth Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises approximately 1.3% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Zendesk worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after acquiring an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,829,000 after buying an additional 274,617 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,642. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $124.56. 1,362,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,056. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $133.70. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

