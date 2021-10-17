Formula Growth Ltd. Takes Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SunOpta by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,141. The company has a market capitalization of $884.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

