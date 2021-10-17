Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up approximately 1.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.22. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

