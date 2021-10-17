Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 7,638 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $52,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

XLRN opened at $172.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $132.15. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

