Franklin Resources Inc. Has $52.95 Million Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.17% of Sutro Biopharma worth $52,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,346 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 98,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 355,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

STRO opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRO. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

