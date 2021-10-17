Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $46,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 98.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter worth $3,244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter worth $809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 37.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 155,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,723,000 after purchasing an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

