Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,389,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Insteel Industries worth $44,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $762.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $160.74 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $47,222.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $183,194.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $648,718. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

