Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.