Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Ci Capital increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$3.59 and a 12-month high of C$11.88.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

