Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $44.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

