Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ULCC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock worth $1,278,878 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $10,172,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $2,747,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

