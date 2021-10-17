FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $862,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $368.94. 40,419,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,766,098. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

