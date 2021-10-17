FSA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 177,384 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $122.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,251. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

