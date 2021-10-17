Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.44% from the company’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.44 ($55.82).

FRA FPE opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.84. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

