Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Future plc (LON:FUTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

FUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 55.09. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a one year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,727.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,120.61.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

