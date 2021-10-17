FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

NYSE:BXP opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average of $113.23. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

