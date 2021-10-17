FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $124.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

