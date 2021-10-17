FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lowered by Analyst

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

SNBR opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

