Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

EOG stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.