Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.01 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

