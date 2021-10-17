Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Sterling Bancorp worth $23,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $26.08 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

