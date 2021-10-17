Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 3,500 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.18% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 176.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

