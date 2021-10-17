Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Marcus by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 154,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at $290,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Marcus by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Marcus by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Marcus by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

MCS opened at $18.77 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

