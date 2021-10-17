Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,016.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,081,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,700 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $123.03 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

