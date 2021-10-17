Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $18,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 202,639 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 128,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 103,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $899.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

