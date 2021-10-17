Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,204,000 after buying an additional 456,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $8,628,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $138.81 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

