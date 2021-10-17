Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 761 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average of $165.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

