GameCredits Trading Up 4.7% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and approximately $297,582.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00306236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,075,139 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

