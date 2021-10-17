Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.59 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 14.85 ($0.19), with a volume of 58,929 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.61. The firm has a market cap of £173.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50.

Gemfields Group Company Profile (LON:GEM)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.