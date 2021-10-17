Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 29.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the second quarter worth $309,000. 43.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.96 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

