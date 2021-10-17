General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GAM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.42. 18,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,816. General American Investors has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in General American Investors by 664.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 261.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.