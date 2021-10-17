Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,825. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 141,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

