Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.41

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.41 and last traded at $86.79, with a volume of 154579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

