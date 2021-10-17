Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 242,267 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of TC Energy worth $108,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

NYSE TRP opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.94%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

