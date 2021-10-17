Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $95,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 101.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $278,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 226,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.