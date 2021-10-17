Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,855 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $104,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. increased their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

