Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $93,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter.

WING opened at $171.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.86, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WING. Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.61.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

