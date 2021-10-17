Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,182 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Power Integrations worth $92,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 291.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $321,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,081.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,854. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

