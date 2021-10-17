Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,647,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $101,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in US Foods by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,456,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -377.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

