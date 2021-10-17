GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,800 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the September 15th total of 239,300 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 206,070 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $3.89 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 558.23%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.