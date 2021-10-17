Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 14,684 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $5,686,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $4,826,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $3,980,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,914,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIII opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

