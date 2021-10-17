Glazer Capital LLC Buys New Position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,197,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,424,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

