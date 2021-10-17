Glazer Capital LLC Has $629,000 Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442,498 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 12,770.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 417,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 169,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.