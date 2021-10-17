Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,577 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,572,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

DBDR opened at $10.14 on Friday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

