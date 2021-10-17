Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,827 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Astrea Acquisition by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

ASAXU stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

